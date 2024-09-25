Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 4,977 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of Asana stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.16.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Asana by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,500,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
