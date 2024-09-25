XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,516,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.