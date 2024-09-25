Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 9,308 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASAN opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,050,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Asana by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

