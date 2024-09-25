Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $115,500.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $162.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 62,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

