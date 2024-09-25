Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Gap Down to $26.96

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $25.73. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 29,947 shares.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

