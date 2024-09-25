Fred Alger Management LLC Has $26.25 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,509 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.69% of Shake Shack worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $31,640.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,544.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,175. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.39.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

