Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 27,580 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 319.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $107,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,046.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,009.36. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.44.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

