Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Tpg Gp A LLC

Tpg Gp A LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,607 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up about 3.7% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $162,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $14,011,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

