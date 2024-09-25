Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is Tpg Gp A LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tpg Gp A LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,992,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052,652 shares during the period. Nextracker accounts for 3.2% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tpg Gp A LLC owned 2.06% of Nextracker worth $140,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Price Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. Nextracker’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

