Tpg Gp A LLC Invests $83.80 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tpg Gp A LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,695,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,798,000. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 1.9% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tpg Gp A LLC owned about 0.62% of Fidelity National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial
In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
