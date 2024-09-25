Tpg Gp A LLC Invests $83.80 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tpg Gp A LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,695,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,798,000. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 1.9% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tpg Gp A LLC owned about 0.62% of Fidelity National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

