Tpg Gp A LLC Invests $95.64 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tpg Gp A LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,486,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,637,000. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 2.2% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

