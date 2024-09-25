Point72 Italy S.r.l. Lowers Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. trimmed its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the quarter. Visteon makes up approximately 1.1% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Point72 Italy S.r.l. owned 0.09% of Visteon worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

