Point72 Italy S.r.l. Sells 42,296 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,296 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises about 1.3% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

