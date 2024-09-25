Tpg Gp A LLC Buys Shares of 221,635 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tpg Gp A LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 221,635 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,844,000. Autodesk accounts for about 1.3% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,353.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 97,026 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 79,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,046,302. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

