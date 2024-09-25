Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Point72 Italy S.r.l.

Point72 Italy S.r.l. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 265.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,063 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 14.9% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

