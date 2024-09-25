BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
BMRN opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $99.56.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.