Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,225 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 118,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $320.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.14.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $339.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.73 and a 200-day moving average of $321.04.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

