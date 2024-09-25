Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) VP Anthony X. Pan Acquires 2,000 Shares

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) VP Anthony X. Pan bought 2,000 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $18,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at $99,569.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ACNT opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Ascent Industries Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.19.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascent Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

