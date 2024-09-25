Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $10,983.96 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $10,983.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Dennis Cho sold 126 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $6,048.00.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.6 %

TWST opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

