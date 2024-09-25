Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 1,116 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.
Viant Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $709.87 million, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
