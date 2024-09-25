Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 90,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2,307.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $126.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

