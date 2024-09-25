Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,487 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

