Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 851,600 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,936,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. Research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

