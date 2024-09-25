Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

