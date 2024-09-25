Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Franklin Covey worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Stock Up 0.6 %

Franklin Covey stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FC. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FC

About Franklin Covey

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.