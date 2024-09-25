Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $230.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $149.19 and a 1-year high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

