Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 135,300 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after buying an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $65,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of FOX by 22.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of FOX by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,383 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.