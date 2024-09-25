Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 326,232 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 326,232 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Textron worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NYSE TXT opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

