Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,647 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %

ROL opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

