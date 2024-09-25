Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,683 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 226,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,423 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 200,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 495,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

