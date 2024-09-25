Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,226,889 shares of company stock valued at $830,973,724. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

