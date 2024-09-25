XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 14,695 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ouster were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OUST. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of OUST opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.37. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 68.48% and a negative net margin of 122.32%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

