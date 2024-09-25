Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 844 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

