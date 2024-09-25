Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 308 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,130,609. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

