Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $940,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 543,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 326.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

