Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $241.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

