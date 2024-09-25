Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Service Co. International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

SCI stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

