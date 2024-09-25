Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

