Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 668 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 104,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 779.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 101,055 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.