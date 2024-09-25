Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,372 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 11,837.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

