CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 21.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,479,000 after buying an additional 288,165 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMX opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

