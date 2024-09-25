Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,419,584 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,419,584 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,344,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $32,541,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 31.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after purchasing an additional 704,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 93.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,374,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 664,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PBA opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.