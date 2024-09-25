Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.64% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Trium Capital LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,516,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

THD opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $282.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

