John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

