Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $144.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

