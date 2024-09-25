Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,307 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,252.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $442,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.