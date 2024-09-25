Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 40,018 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 236.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of KB Home worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Down 0.9 %

KBH stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

