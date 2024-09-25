Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.68. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

