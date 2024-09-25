Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $455.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.43 and a 200 day moving average of $458.57.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.07.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

