Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

